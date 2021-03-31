Lindgren racked up two assists -- one shorthanded -- in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Lindgren didn't do much to earn the multi-point night, but it will feel good nonetheless after a 13-game point drought. His first assist entailed passing the puck to the pinching Adam Fox, who did the heavy lifting by knifing through the defense and roofing a backhand for what proved to be the game-winning goal. All Lindgren did for his second helper was move the puck up the boards to Pavel Buchnevich, and the Russian winger proceeded to fire the puck into an empty net from the Rangers' zone to seal the win with Washington on the power play. All 11 of Lindgren's points this season have been assists, and he's stuck on one goal through 99 career NHL games.