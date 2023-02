Lindgren (upper body) left Saturday's game against Washington after being injured in the first period and won't return, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren sustained an upper-body injury following a hit from Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. The Rangers dressed seven defensemen Saturday, so Ben Harpur could see some additional time for the remainder of the contest. An update on Lindgren should come before Sunday's matchup versus Los Angeles.