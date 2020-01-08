Lindgren (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Avalanche.

Lindgren had to answer the bell from Colorado's Nazem Kadri in the first period after he dished a high hit on Joonas Donskoi. Lindgren came up bleeding from his face after the fight with Kadri, which is likely the reason for his absence. Expect the team to comment on his status ahead of Thursday's game against New Jersey.