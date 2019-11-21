Lindgren saw his modest two-game point streak come to an end in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals, finishing with one shot, one block and two hits.

Lindgren has been a great addition for the Rangers since being called up from AHL Hartford, posting a goal and three assists in nine games to go with a plus-3 rating. He also hit the post in this game, missing his second NHL goal by a hair. The physical 21-year-old has likely earned a spot on the NHL roster for the remainder of the season.