Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Fitting well at NHL level
Lindgren saw his modest two-game point streak come to an end in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals, finishing with one shot, one block and two hits.
Lindgren has been a great addition for the Rangers since being called up from AHL Hartford, posting a goal and three assists in nine games to go with a plus-3 rating. He also hit the post in this game, missing his second NHL goal by a hair. The physical 21-year-old has likely earned a spot on the NHL roster for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.