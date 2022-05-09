Lindgren (lower body) is considered a game-time call ahead of Monday's Game 4 matchup with Pittsburgh, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Lindgren skated in the Rangers' fourth pairing, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today, so it seems he may not be quite ready to return to action after missing the previous two contests. Even if the 24-year-old Minnesota native does suit up for Game 3, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his return considering he is pointless in nine straight contests and hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 8 versus the Ducks, a stretch of 46 games.