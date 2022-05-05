Lindgren (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Penguins on Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Lindgren suffered an injury during Game 1 on Tuesday and is now considered questionable for Game 2. The blueliner logged 28:44 of ice time and blocked three shots in the loss. If he's unable to go, Justin Braun or Libor Hajek could slide into the lineup.
