Lindgren (upper body) will be a game-time decision Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Coach Gerard Gallant said that "We'll see," when asked if Lindgren would play Thursday, He also said that he "wouldn't go placing any bets," so a decision will be made after warmups. Lindgren 14 of his last 15 games with the injury. He has a goal and 17 assists in 58 games this season.