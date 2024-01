Lindgren (upper body) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Ottawa, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Lindgren was injured early in Friday's 5-2 loss to Vegas. He has compiled seven points, 45 shots on goal, 60 blocked shots and 54 hits in 47 games this season. If Lindgren can't play, Connor Mackey and Zac Jones could suit up in Saturday's contest because of Jacob Trouba's (suspension) absence.