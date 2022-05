Lindgren posted an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Lindgren helped out on the second of Mika Zibanejad's tallies in the contest. While he's been limited to only three appearances in this first-round series, Lindgren has two points, eight blocked shots, five hits and nine shots on net in a top-four role. Though his defense is better than his offense, he'll remain a key part of the Rangers' structure heading into Sunday's Game 7.