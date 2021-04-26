Lindgren notched an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Lindgren had the secondary assist on Mika Zibanejad's opening tally in the first period. Through 49 games this season, Lindgren has taken a step forward on offense. He has 16 points, a plus-20 rating, 60 shots on net, 94 hits, 50 blocked shots and 35 PIM this season as a defensive complement to Adam Fox on the top pairing.