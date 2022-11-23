Lindgren registered an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Lindgren snapped a 13-game point drought with his primary assist to Vincent Trocheck in the second period. During that slump, Lindgren also missed two games with an upper-body injury. The tough defenseman is up to three helpers, 35 blocked shots, 26 hits, 23 PIM, 25 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 18 appearances. He remains mainly a defensive presence in a top-four role alongside Adam Fox.