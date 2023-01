Lindgren (undisclosed) will play Saturday against the Devils, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Unsurprisingly, Lindgren will be good to go even though he was banged up in Thursday's contest against Montreal. He will be paired with Adam Fox in Saturday's matchup. Lindgren has supplied 13 assists, 45 shots on goal, 65 blocks and 47 hits in 38 games this campaign.