Lindgren (upper body) will play Monday against New Jersey, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Lindgren was considered a game-time call but he'll be good to dress in his usual top-four role Monday. He has just five assists through 20 games this season but three of them have come in his last three appearances.
