Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Good to go
Lindgren (upper body) will play Thursday against New Jersey, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Lindgren missed the final two periods of Tuesday's win over Colorado after fighting Nazem Kadri, but he's evidently ready to rock after having his wounds stitched up. The 21-year-old American has been a nice bottom-pairing option for the Rangers this season, notching eight points while posting a plus-4 rating in 32 games, but that's not enough production for him to be considered a viable option in standard fantasy formats.
