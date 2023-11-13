Lindgren (upper body) is expected to be at practice Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Lindgren should have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent, as the Rangers are not back in action until Saturday's clash with New Jersey. The Minnesota native has managed just one point, an assist, in 12 contests this year, but he should still have plenty of time to reach the 15-point threshold for a fourth consecutive campaign.