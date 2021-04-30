Lindgren (upper body) was injured in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Lindgren went head-first into the glass near the benches during the third period and immediately went to the locker room. Head coach David Quinn expects an update to be available Friday. Lindgren's status ahead of Saturday's game versus the Islanders will likely be determined with that update.