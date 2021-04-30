Lindgren (upper body) was injured in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Lindgren went head-first into the glass near the benches during the third period and immediately went to the locker room. Head coach David Quinn expects an update to be available Friday. Lindgren's status ahead of Saturday's game versus the Islanders will likely be determined with that update.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Gathers helper Sunday•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Two helpers Saturday•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Pots first goal of season•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Ends lengthy point drought•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Point drought hits double digits•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Picks up two helpers against B's•