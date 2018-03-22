Lindgren signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers on Thursday.

Lindgren -- who was part of the trade that saw Rick Nash shipped off to Boston -- will join the Rangers organization after two seasons with the University of Minnesota. It's possible the departure of Don Lucia as head coach of the Golden Gophers factored heavily in Lindgren's decision to join the professional ranks. While New York could take a look at the blueliner right away, more likely he will head to AHL Hartford before his contract kicks in next season.