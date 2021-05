Lindgren secured a three-year, $9 million contract with the Rangers on Monday.

Lindgren set new personal bests in assists (15), points (16) and ice time (20:00 per game) despite playing in just 51 games due to the shortened season. With a full NHL campaign, the 23-year-old defenseman should be capable of pushing for the 20-point threshold but is unlikely to claim a role on the power play which will limit his fantasy ceiling.