Lindgren made his NHL debut in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Carolina.

The former second-round selection (2014) finished the contest with 15:22 worth of ice time. He took a minor penalty for slashing and fired one shot on goal. Lindgren is extremely limited offensively, but he should provide value in deeper leagues that value both hits and blocks as he had three of each on Tuesday. Lindgren, who will turn 21 years old next month, could easily find himself with a full-time role for the rebuilding Rangers for the remainder of the season.