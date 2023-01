Lindgren (illness) didn't practice Saturday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Lindgren is one of a handful of Rangers absent with a stomach bug Saturday. The 24-year-old blueliner has 13 assists in 41 games this season, while averaging 18:54 TOI/G alongside Adam Fox on New York's top pairing. Libor Hajek would likely enter the lineup if Lindgren is unable to play Sunday against Montreal, with K'Andre Miller moving up in the lineup.