Lindgren was absent for his third straight day due to maintenance issues, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports Tuesday.

At this point, Lindgren's absences are becoming a concern regarding his availability for Game 1 against the Panthers on Wednesday. If the blueliner does miss any time, it will likely result in increased ice time for Ryan Lindgren in addition to seeing Zac Jones enter the lineup for the first time since April 7 versus the Habs.