Lindgren had one shot on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Lindgren finished fourth on the Rangers with 19:50 TOI, but as is often the case with the stay-at-home complement to elite offensive blueliner Adam Fox, Lindgren's contributions had a greater effect on the ice than in the box score. The 25-year-old Lindgren has a plus-83 rating since the start of the 2019-20 season but only seven goals and 63 points over that span.