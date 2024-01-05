Lindgren posted one shot, two hits and two blocked shots over 22:19 of ice time in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindgren's more valuable on the ice than in fantasy, as his toughness sets the tone in the locker room and his defensively responsible play allows partner Adam Fox to freelance in the offensive zone. Case in point, Lindgren didn't miss a shift after getting high sticked in the third period, and he finished just three seconds behind Jacob Trouba's team lead in ice time. Four of Lindgren's six points this season came in a five-game burst late in December, but he has gone three games without a point since.