Lindgren produced an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Lindgren's shot attempt in the third period was tipped on goal by Brendan Lemieux and then buried on a rebound by Kevin Rooney. It was the third assist in five games for Lindgren, which accounts for all of his offense this season. The 22-year-old rearguard also has 19 hits, 11 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 12 contests.