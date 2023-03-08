Lindgren (upper body) was still practicing in a non-contact sweater Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Lindgren is still not cleared for contact would seem to indicate that he won't be ready to play versus Montreal on Thursday. As long as Lindgren is sidelined, Braden Schneider figures to remain on the NHL roster. The 25-year-old Lindgren managed just one point in his last seven outings prior to getting hurt and shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.