Lindgren (lower body) will not be available for Game 2 against the Penguins on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Lindgren was originally expected to play Thursday but his injury appears to be more serious than anticipated. Until another update is available, he'll be questionable for Game 3 on Saturday. Justin Braun will dress in his absence.
