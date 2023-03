Lindgren (upper body) will not be in the lineup against Washington on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Lindgren will be on the shelf for his eighth consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. In his last seven contests, the 25-year-old blueliner notched just one point with 10 shots, nine hits and five blocks. With Lindgren unavailable, Ben Harpur figures to continue deputizing in his stead.