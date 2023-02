Lindgren (upper body) will not be available Sunday against Los Angeles, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Lindgren is considered day-to-day after suffering an injury Saturday against Washington but he'll miss at least one contest. The 25-year-old is averaging 18:55 of ice time with 17 points through 57 games this season. He'll be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Flyers.