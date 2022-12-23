Lindgren collected an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Primarily classified as a stay-at-home defender skating on the top pair with power-play quarterback Adam Fox, Lindgren has been a bit more assertive than usual in the attacking zone, as evidenced by his registering three apples over the past five games. This is unlikely to be a sustainable offensive pace for Lindgren, but he's been mixing it up with 38 hits and 59 blocked shots through 33 games.