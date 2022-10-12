Lindgren produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Lindgren was sidelined with a lower-body during the last week of preseason, but he was able to play in the season opener. He set up Barclay Goodrow for a third-period insurance tally to help the Rangers to the win. Lindgren will serve as a defensive complement to Adam Fox on the Rangers' top pairing to begin the year. In a similar role last season, Lindgren posted 15 points, 129 hits, 141 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating in 78 games.