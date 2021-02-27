Lindgren recorded two assists while adding four hits, one blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

The 23-year-old blueliner extended his point streak to three games with a first-period helper on the game's opening goal by Julien Gauthier, then picked up another in the third on a Pavel Buchnevich tally as the Rangers pulled away. Lindgren had just 14 points in 65 career NHL games coming into the season, but he's well ahead of that pace this year with seven points (all assists) through 18 contests.