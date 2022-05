Lindgren recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Lindgren set up Adam Fox for a deflection in the first period before Mika Zibanejad cleaned up a rebound on his shot in the second. The 24-year-old defenseman now has a goal and three assists in the playoffs to go along with 12 hits and 20 blocked shots. While known more for his physical and defensive presence, Lindgren can chip in some occasional offense alongside Adam Fox on the blue line.