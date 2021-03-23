Lindgren had a game-high four hits to go with a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

Lindgren is the stay-at-home complement to the skilled Adam Fox, who joined the rush regularly en route to three points in what was his 100th NHL game. Fox should continue to do most of the heavy lifting offensively on this pairing, while Lindgren has now gone 10 games without a point and is still searching for his first goal of the season.