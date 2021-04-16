Lindgren scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Lindgren scored the second of New York's three first-period goals as part of a well-rounded performance that also included three shots, three blocks, four hits and a plus-2 rating. The stay-at-home defenseman usually defers to Norris Trophy candidate Adam Fox in the offensive zone, but Lindgren has been unlucky not to score more given his willingness to step up in the offensive zone, so hopefully seeing the red light go on will lead to more production for the 23-year-old Minnesota native.