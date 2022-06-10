Lindgren scored a goal on three shots, levied two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.

The Lightning failed to get a puck clear, and Lindgren struck from distance over Andrei Vasilevskiy's shoulder. Unfortunately for the Rangers, that was the only goal they could muster in the contest. Lindgren is up to two goals, three assists, 24 shots, 28 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 16 postseason games. His tally Thursday snapped a seven-game point drought.