Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Primed to make NHL debut
Lindgren was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday.
The 20-year-old defenseman was acquired in the Rick Nash trade from several years back, and Lindgren figures to see his first NHL action in the very near future, possibly as early as Tuesday versus Carolina. He has appeared in 35 games with AHL Hartford this season and has five assists and a plus-seven rating. Lindgren's promotion likely means Fredrik Claesson (shoulder) will be out of action for an extended period.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...