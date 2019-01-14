Lindgren was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday.

The 20-year-old defenseman was acquired in the Rick Nash trade from several years back, and Lindgren figures to see his first NHL action in the very near future, possibly as early as Tuesday versus Carolina. He has appeared in 35 games with AHL Hartford this season and has five assists and a plus-seven rating. Lindgren's promotion likely means Fredrik Claesson (shoulder) will be out of action for an extended period.