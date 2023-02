Lindgren logged a shorthanded assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Oilers.

Lindgren has a goal and three helpers over his last seven outings, and two of those four points have come shorthanded. The defenseman has a career-high 17 points through 53 contests overall. He's added a plus-26 rating, 66 shots on net, 39 PIM, 61 hits and 86 blocked shots while working alongside Adam Fox on the Rangers' top pairing.