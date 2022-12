Lindgren registered three assists in the Rangers' 3-1 win over Ottawa on Wednesday.

Lindgren has no goals and eight assists in 22 contests this season. While this was his second multi-point game in the span of three contests, he's usually not much of a contributor offensively. Lindgren has been notable in other categories though, recording 25 PIM, 42 blocks and 31 hits in 2022-23.