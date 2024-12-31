Lindgren scored a goal, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Lindgren has a point in back-to-back games for the first time this season. This is unlikely to be the start of a big run of offense for the 26-year-old defenseman -- he can chip in a few points but rarely finds sustained success. He's now at two goals, four assists, 25 shots on net, 22 PIM, 43 hits and 53 blocked shots over 31 appearances this season in a top-four role.