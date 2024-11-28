Lindgren notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Lindgren was reunited with Adam Fox at even strength Wednesday after a few weeks alongside Jacob Trouba on a pairing that wasn't cutting the mustard defensively. Lindgren has picked up two helpers over his last four outings, but that isn't the norm for the ultra-physical defenseman. He's at three points, 14 shots on net, 12 PIM, 25 hits and 30 blocked shots over 16 appearances this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Chips in with helper•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Picks up first goal of season•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Debuting Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Wearing regular jersey•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Still sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Placed on injured reserve•