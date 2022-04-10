Lindgren dished out two assists Saturday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Lindgren got the primary assist on the first of Chris Kreider's two goals, then notched the secondary helper on Ryan Strome's goal later in the second period. This was Lindgren's first multi-point game since Jan. 8, when he scored two goals against the Ducks. The stay-at-home defenseman hasn't scored a goal since then.