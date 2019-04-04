Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Recalled to parent club
Lindgren was called up from AHL Hartford on Thursday.
Lindgren will get another opportunity with the big club, having already suited up in three games earlier in the year, and recording no points. His first possible chance to suit up is Friday against Columbus, and with the playoffs out of reach, he'll likely see game action in that one.
