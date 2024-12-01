Lindgren had an assist, one blocked shot and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over Montreal.
Lindgren dug out a puck out from behind the net and picked up the secondary assist on Vincent Trocheck's tally with two seconds remaining in the first period. It was the second helper in the last three games for the stay-at-home defenseman, who maintains a spot on the top pair with Adam Fox.
