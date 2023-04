Lindgren (upper body) will play versus Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lindgren has played in just one of the Rangers' last 18 contests due to an upper-body injury that he re-aggravated in that lone appearance. Despite seeing limited games, the Minnesota native has still managed to set new personal bests in assists (17) and points (18). With just two more tallies, Lindgren will reach the 20-point mark for the first time in his four-year NHL career.