Lindgren tallied a hit, two shots and two penalty minutes in Monday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

After missing Saturday's game with an upper-body injury, Lindgren returned to the Rangers' lineup Monday, leading all skaters with 23:53 minutes of ice time alongside Adam Fox on the top defensive pairing. The 25-year-old Lindgren played 63 games last season, tallying a goal, 17 assists, 68 hits and 92 blocked shots.