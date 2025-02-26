Lindgren logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Lindgren has six helpers and a plus-6 rating over his last five games. The 27-year-old defenseman could be tasked with a heavy workload if Adam Fox (upper body) and K'Andre Miller (lower body) miss time following their injuries in Tuesday's contest. Lindgren has secured a career year with 19 points over just 53 contests, and he's added 40 shots on net, 59 hits, 100 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-1 rating while seeing top-four minutes.