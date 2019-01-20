Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Sent down for now
Lindgren was sent back to AHL Hartford following Saturday's win over Boston, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lindgren is getting sent down to get more game action in with the big club off until Jan. 29. Since the team said it wasn't a demotion, look for Lindgren to be called back up before that Jan. 29 meeting with the Flyers.
