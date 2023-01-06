Lindgren (undisclosed) went awkwardly into the boards in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Canadiens, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

It happened on Lindgren's last shift of the game, though it's unclear if that was his last one because of the hit or because of how late it was. The 24-year-old picked up an assist and two blocked shots in 21:45 of ice time. He can be considered day-to-day prior to Saturday's matinee game in New Jersey.