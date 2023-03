Lindgren (upper body) took part in the Rangers' morning skate Saturday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Lindgren has missed eight games since suffering an upper-body injury Feb. 25. He skated in his usual spot alongside Adam Fox in practice, indicating he could be available Saturday night against the Penguins. Lindgren has a goal, 17 points and a plus-17 rating in 57 games this season.