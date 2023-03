Lindgren (upper body) won't be an option against the Habs on Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lindgren will be shelved for his fifth straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. The 25-year-old defenseman has already set new personal bests in assists (16) and points (17). If he can return soon, Lindgren could get over the 20-point mark for the first time in his career.